Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.07.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $311.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.00. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

