Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for WD-40 Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for WD-40 in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for WD-40’s current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.32%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

WD-40 Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WDFC opened at $169.42 on Thursday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $255.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.04 and its 200-day moving average is $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $524,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 632 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $524,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 349,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

