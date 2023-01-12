Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Lowered by Northland Capmk

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APLD. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS APLD opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $27.12.

In related news, CMO Regina Ingel sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $31,030.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Regina Ingel sold 14,500 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $31,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,429.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $832,750. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 89.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

