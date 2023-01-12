Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Issued By Oppenheimer

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 95,693 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

