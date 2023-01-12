Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

MS opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.