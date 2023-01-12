Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Morgan Stanley Price Performance
MS opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
