Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Holdings Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,779 shares during the period. Qorvo makes up approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.43% of Qorvo worth $34,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West grew its position in Qorvo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 339.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Qorvo by 98.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 26.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,558. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.