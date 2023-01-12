Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Truist Financial

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.92.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $105.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,143,775. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 778.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

