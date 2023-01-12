Quantum Hits One Day Volume of $180,945.37 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Quantum has a market cap of $56,017.01 and approximately $180,945.37 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012079 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00043417 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005485 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00018492 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00241875 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,954.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.