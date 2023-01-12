QUINT (QUINT) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

QUINT (QUINT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One QUINT token can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00007189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $2.11 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUINT has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.00438333 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.01033604 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,807.13 or 0.30960307 BTC.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

