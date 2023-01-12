R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,142 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up 21.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. owned approximately 2.87% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $30,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $262,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $35.14.

