R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Purchases 233,142 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 890,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,142 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up about 21.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. owned about 2.87% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $30,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $262,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DBMF stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $35.14.

