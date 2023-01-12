R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 1,512 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $569,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $253.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $282.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.55.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

