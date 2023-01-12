Radio Caca 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.83 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $60.65 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.89 or 0.01570601 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007976 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00018003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00034973 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000487 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.34 or 0.01831300 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

