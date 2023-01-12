Rakon Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Rakon token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rakon has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Rakon has a total market cap of $68.43 million and approximately $19,755.65 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Rakon alerts:

Rakon Profile

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars.

