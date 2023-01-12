RAMP Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $9.58 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $108,658.80 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One RAMP token can now be purchased for about $0.0729 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.30 or 0.00444031 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.01055301 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,669.04 or 0.31348307 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.