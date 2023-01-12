RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Stock Price Up 4.7%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €607.50 ($653.23) and last traded at €607.50 ($653.23). Approximately 15,073 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €580.00 ($623.66).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €577.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €565.50.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Further Reading

