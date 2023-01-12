Raymond James Boosts Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $55.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VTR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.85.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $49.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.18, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,333,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,624,455,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after acquiring an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,378,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,758,000 after acquiring an additional 222,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 20.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,129,000 after acquiring an additional 979,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also

