RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.85% and a negative net margin of 38.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RealNetworks by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38,331 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its stake in RealNetworks by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its stake in RealNetworks by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 575,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

