RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks Price Performance
RealNetworks stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.85% and a negative net margin of 38.91%.
RealNetworks Company Profile
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
