Record (LON:REC) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.00

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 94.80 ($1.15), with a volume of 119324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.12).

Record Stock Up 3.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.08. The company has a market capitalization of £188.70 million and a PE ratio of 1,536.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Record Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

