ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9,287.99

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.21 million and $9,287.99 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00460264 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00032779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00018889 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000878 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00019159 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

