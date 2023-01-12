Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.32 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.10.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 98.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,666,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 317,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,146,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,325,000 after purchasing an additional 203,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,728,000 after purchasing an additional 274,043 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 19.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.