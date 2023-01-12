Request Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.53 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Request has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0935 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $93.53 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09270728 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,720,209.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

