Request (REQ) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Request has a market cap of $93.28 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0933 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00043262 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005508 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00018535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00242984 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09337609 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,948,595.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

