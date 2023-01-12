Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tilray Inc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) – Alliance Global Partners issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Tilray in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year. Alliance Global Partners currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLRY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tilray by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,036,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 221,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 209,892 shares during the period. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $1,323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,224,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

