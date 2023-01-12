Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 999,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 106,010 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,724,000 after purchasing an additional 771,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

