Research Analysts Set Expectations for Vinci SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vinci in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Hunt now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vinci’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vinci’s FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

VCISY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vinci from €113.00 ($121.51) to €116.00 ($124.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Vinci from €114.00 ($122.58) to €116.00 ($124.73) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vinci from €113.00 ($121.51) to €111.00 ($119.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vinci from €120.00 ($129.03) to €122.00 ($131.18) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

VCISY stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Vinci has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

