Reunion Gold (OTC:RGDFF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Reunion Gold (OTC:RGDFF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Reunion Gold in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Reunion Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Reunion Gold stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Reunion Gold has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30.

Reunion Gold Company Profile

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in South America. Its principal projects include Oko West Project covering an area of 10,880 acres in Guyana; NW Extension project comprising three rights of exploration that covers an area of 925 square kilometers in Suriname; Boulanger that covers an area of 38.42 km2 in French Guiana; and Dorlin, consisting of an 84 km2 exploitation permit in French Guiana.

