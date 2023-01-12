Revain (REV) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $47.51 Million

Revain (REV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $47.51 million and $292,910.88 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003295 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000371 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00457070 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,674.27 or 0.32283731 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.01011833 BTC.
Revain Profile
Revain is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.
Buying and Selling Revain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.
