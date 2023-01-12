Revain (REV) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $47.51 Million

Revain (REV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $47.51 million and $292,910.88 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000371 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00457070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,674.27 or 0.32283731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.01011833 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

