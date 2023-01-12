Reviewing FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) & Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) and Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Prudential 1 0 4 0 2.60

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies N/A -8.93% -8.72% Prudential N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Prudential shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Prudential shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies N/A N/A $4.65 million N/A N/A Prudential $26.50 billion 1.59 -$2.04 billion N/A N/A

FOXO Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prudential.

Volatility and Risk

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prudential beats FOXO Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles. It manages assets across equity, fixed income, multi asset, quantitative, and alternative strategies on behalf of institutional and individual investors. Prudential plc provides its products and services through agency sales force, banks, and brokers. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

