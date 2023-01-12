Reviewing Linde (NYSE:LIN) & Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY)

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) and Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Linde pays an annual dividend of $4.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Abcam pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share. Linde pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Linde has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Linde is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Linde has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abcam has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linde $30.79 billion 5.27 $3.83 billion $7.56 43.60 Abcam $336.37 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Linde and Abcam’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than Abcam.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Linde shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Linde shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Linde and Abcam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde 11.39% 14.26% 7.65% Abcam N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Linde and Abcam, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde 1 3 14 0 2.72 Abcam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Linde presently has a consensus target price of $351.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.66%.

Summary

Linde beats Abcam on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants for third-party customers, as well as for the gas businesses in various locations, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen, and synthesis gas plants. It serves a range of industries, including healthcare, energy, manufacturing, food, beverage carbonation, fiber-optics, steel making, aerospace, chemicals, and water treatment. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in Woking, the United Kingdom.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. The company also offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc has partnership with Cancer Research UK for the development and commercialization of novel custom antibodies to support the acceleration of cancer research. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

