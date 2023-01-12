RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
RF Industries Stock Performance
Shares of RFIL stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. RF Industries has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.04.
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
