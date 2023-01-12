RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. RF Industries has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

RF Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

