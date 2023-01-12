RH Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $25.47 Per Share (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for RH in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will earn $25.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $25.30. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $25.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s FY2024 earnings at $18.15 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%.

RH Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.81.

Shares of RH opened at $316.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.42. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $491.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in RH by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total value of $7,701,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,069,394.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,442 shares of company stock worth $112,360,167 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.