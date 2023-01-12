Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $778,428.94 and approximately $18,547.02 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

