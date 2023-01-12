Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RSKD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Riskified to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.67.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Stock Performance

NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.15 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. Research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,560,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 4,297,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 916,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter worth $9,587,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,477,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 476,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.