Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

