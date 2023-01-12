Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INN. Capital One Financial lowered Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE INN opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $817.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Summit Hotel Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $25,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,070.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,148,000 after buying an additional 599,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,982,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,696,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,003,000 after purchasing an additional 780,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,171,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 102,719 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,672,000 after buying an additional 57,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.