Robin A. Frew Sells 803,975 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Robin A. Frew sold 803,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $241,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,820,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,246,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.48. 18,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. MiX Telematics Limited has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.77.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MIXT shares. StockNews.com downgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

