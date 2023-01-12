Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Shares Up 13.1%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) shares shot up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.68. 376,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 112,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Rock Tech Lithium from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Up 16.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$233.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

