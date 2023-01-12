Rocket Pool ETH Price Reaches $1,497.61 (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $259.90 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $1,497.61 or 0.08199443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,542 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,493.09096913 USD and is up 5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,240,902.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

