Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of RMCF opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 17,650 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $119,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,273.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 65,550 shares of company stock valued at $428,140 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

