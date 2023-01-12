ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.00

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and traded as low as $36.72. ROHM shares last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 15,814 shares.

ROHM Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $976.36 million for the quarter.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

