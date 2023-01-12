RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading 6.6% Higher This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $17,957.21 or 1.00126479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $62.33 million and approximately $24,125.69 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,934.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00467374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00019513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00935816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00113952 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.06 or 0.00613653 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00229129 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,470.80010834 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 17,440.25073622 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $25,828.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.