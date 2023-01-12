Rye Brook Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 109,360 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 109,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Petco Health and Wellness comprises 0.7% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

WOOF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.61. 18,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,326. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

