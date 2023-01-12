Rye Brook Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Rye Brook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,100 shares during the quarter. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF makes up about 0.7% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 493,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 47,081 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 99,541 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 79,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLOK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,955. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $39.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.