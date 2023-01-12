Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.98.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
