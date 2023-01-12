Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

