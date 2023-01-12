Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,500 Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMACU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ HMACU opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.41.
Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hainan Manaslu Acquisition (HMACU)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMACU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Manaslu Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.