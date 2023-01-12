Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,650 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Growth for Good Acquisition were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFGDU. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Growth for Good Acquisition by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 282,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Growth for Good Acquisition by 2.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 148,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Growth for Good Acquisition by 2.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 83,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of GFGDU stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

