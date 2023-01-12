Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $151,000 Holdings in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,544 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kernel Group by 300,000.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Kernel Group Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:KRNLU opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

