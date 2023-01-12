Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $73,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.38. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.70.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

