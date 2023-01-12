Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,773 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,911 shares of company stock valued at $25,981,030. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.94.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.22 and a 200-day moving average of $157.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $239.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

